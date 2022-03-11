Prabhas On Possibility of Baahubali 3: 'Will Only Happen If SS Rajamouli Wants It...'

The Bahubali franchise is by far the highest-grossing series to date, with over Rs 1000 crore in gross earnings. Fans of the much-loved film have been waiting with bated breath for updates around the third part of the film, Now, actor Prabhas has said the world of Baahubali can never come to an end. He added that if Baahubali 3 has to happen, it will definitely take time and that it is in the hands of filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

Actor Prabhas, who earned nationwide fame with the Baahubali films, as part of the promotions of Radhe Shyam, Prabhas was asked if the third installment of Baahubali will happen anytime soon. The 42-year-old actor told Hindustan Times as part of a group interaction,“Baahubali is a film I will always hold very close to my heart. The kind of impact it has left in my career can never be matched. Whether Baahubali 3 will happen or not is something I don’t know. But I definitely can’t do immediately, but it has to happen, it will only if Rajamouli wants it.”

Prabhas was seen playing Amarendra Baahubali and his son Shivudu (Mahendra in the Hindi version), in the Baahubali series. The two-part action-drama also starred Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rana Daggubati, Ramya Krishnan, among others.

Talking about the actor’s latest film, Radhe Shyam, the movie has been released in cinemas on Friday. Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film stars Prabhas in the role of a palmist, who can predict the future of others.

Radhe Shyam, set in the backdrop of 1970’s Europe has created much hype among the masses as it showed Prabhas in a character called Vikramaditya, who somehow possesses supernatural skills and claims to know the past and the future of everyone. The plot revolves around Vikram, who does not believe in love, but in an unpredicted turn of events meets Prerna (played by Pooja Hegde) and falls for her. The glimpses shown in the trailer of the film tell the story of a unique love story.

The sci-fi romantic drama was released in 7 languages; however, it has been shot in Telugu and Hindi, simultaneously.

Backed by Vamshi, Pramod, and Praseedha Uppalapati in association with T-Series, the movie also stars Bhagyashree, Sachin Khedekar, Riddhi Kumar, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Sasha Chettri, Murli Sharma, and Sathyan in pivotal roles.

