Prabhas Pampers Suriya With Home-Cooked Biryani

Prabhas is just fantastic. From winning a million hearts with his role in Baahubali to showing his romantic avatar in Radhe Shyam, Prabhas has done it all. And, now, the actor is busy treating his colleagues to home-cooked meals. After his Project K co-stars Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, now, is Suriya’s turn.

Suriya recently met with Prabhas and was treated to some delicious food. He has spoken out about it in an interview.

During the interview, Suriya revealed how overwhelmed he was when Prabhas treated him with Biryani cooked by his mother. The actor said, “We met in the film city. Casually, he mentioned, ‘I will wait, sir, for dinner tonight, we will have dinner together. My shoot was from 6 pm, (which) happened to become 8 pm and then 10 pm, and almost (rolled over) till 11:30 pm. I thought OK, I assumed it was a hotel dinner or it would come from the production mess. I thought I would meet Prabhas later, and maybe say sorry to him.”

However, by chance, he ran into Prabhas in the hotel’s corridor. He recounted, “Then, as I was walking in the corridor, his door opened and he came out and said, ‘Sir, I am ready, you take a shower. I was shocked. It was 11:30 in the night, he didn’t have dinner and he was waiting for me. The food was from his house. He had made his mother cook. I never had such a nice Biryani."

On the work front, Prabhas will be seen in Om Raut’s Adipurush, alongside Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan. He also has Prashanth Neel’s Salaar, which is set to be released in 2023, Nag Ashwin’s Project K, which stars Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit.

