Prabhas Pays Tribute To Late Uncle Krishnam Raju, Shares Heartwarming Fan Edit Video

Prabhas’ uncle, veteran actor Krishnam Raju passed away on September 11 at age 83. The cause of his demise is reportedly due to bacterial and fungal pneumonia, which was followed by a cardiac arrest. Now, 13 days after his death, Prabhas took to social media to pay a warm tribute to the late actor and politician.

In the latest post, Prabhas shared a fan-made edit clip featuring his and his uncle’s similar acting scenes from different portions of their films. While one part of the frame is dedicated to his late uncle, the others showcase Prabhas.

From beating up goons to flaunting their mass machismo, the edited video creates an image of Prabhas being the spitting image of his uncle in the cinema world. While sharing the clip online, Prabhas added a folded hands and heart emoticon to express his emotions. Take a look at it below:

The video left fans utterly emotional. Within a few hours of the clip release, it has already got over 6 lakh likes. Prabhas’ admirers in large numbers also flooded the comment section with praises for the uncle-nephew duo. A user complimented their ‘same mannerism’ another wrote, “Stay strong anna (brother) we are always with you.” One more called them ‘same to same,’ a netizen said, “Like uncle like nephew.”

Many prominent South celebs including Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan, visited Krishnam Raju’s Hyderabad residence to pay their last respects to Krishnam Raju. Reports suggested that Prabhas was inconsolable during the funeral rite. Notably, it was Krishnam Raju who launched Prabhas in the Telugu industry with Eeshwar. The Baahubali star is likely to travel to his native place Mogalthuru, Bhimavaram on September 28 for Krishnam Raju’s Samskaran.

Prabhas will be next seen in Adipurush alongside Kriti Sanon and Sail Ali Khan. He also has Project K opposite Deepika Padukone.

