Prabhas, Pooja Hegde Wear Masks in Assam Police's Version of Radhe Shyam Poster

The first look of Prabhas 20, a film titles Radhe Shyam, was unveiled this morning. Prabhas has been trending all day thanks to the fan frenzy surrounding his upcoming film. Besides revealing the first look and title of the film, the poster is now serving a new purpose, thanks to Assam Police.

The poster shows Prabhas and leading lady Pooja Hegde without masks. Assam Police decided to photoshop masks onto the poster to spread awareness about Covid-19 prevention.

"Ask your loved ones to put Mask whenever they are out. We tried calling Prabhas but failed. Now sending the message through photoshop. @TSeries @UV_Creations @hegdepooja @director_radhaa @assampolice #RadheShyam #Prabhas20," tweeted Nagaon Police.



The upcoming film Radhe Shyam, with Prabhas and Pooja Hegde as the romantic lead pair, has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod. The movie also stars Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan.



Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, it is big budget project, with major portions shot in international locations. The movie will release in four languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

Read: Prabhas 20 First Look Reveals it is an Intense Romantic Film Titled 'Radhe Shyam'