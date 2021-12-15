Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam To Have Grand Pre-Release Event on December 23

A grand pre-release event of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer Radhe Shyam, one of the most awaited films, will take place on December 23 at the Ramoji Film City. The makers are likely to release the trailer of the film at what’s being billed as a lavish event.

The trailer will also be released on the pan-India level in multiple languages. Reports say that through this film, the makers are planning to give the audience a new cinematic experience. The music of the film has been prepared with lots of enthusiasm as the makers roped in industry stalwarts to give their film a pan-India appeal.

The shooting has been completed and the directors and producers are busy with the post-production work. While the fans of Prabhas are eagerly waiting for the film, all the songs of the film released so far have received a great response from the audience.

The promotions for the film are in full swing, and now the pre-release event of the film comes as a cherry on the top. Looks like all the Prabhas fans are in for a delight. This intense love drama will be out in the theatres on January 14. As far as the looks are concerned both Prabhas and Pooja Hedge look stunning.

The audience, needless to say, has high expectations not just of the film but also of Prabhas and Pooja’s pairing.

