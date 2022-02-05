Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's Upcoming Film Radhe Shyam’s Digital Rights Sold for Rs 250 Crore | Exclusive

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise is a phenomenal success. Originally in Telugu, this Allu Arjun starrer has accumulated a staggering Rs 100 crore in its dubbed Hindi version and more than Rs 320 crore at the worldwide box-office making it the highest-grossing film of 2020 and 2021 after Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. With dubbed films and OTT popularity, south Indian filmmakers and actors are no longer restricted to their geographies and are making a mark across the country.

From Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s RRR to Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger, Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 to Ravi Teja’s Khiladi and Ajit’s Valimai, many South films are in the works and will be released in multiple languages including Hindi. Among them is Prbhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam which has been under production for almost three years.

A source informs News18.com that the satellite and digital rights for all languages of the film which is scheduled to release on March 11 have been sold for a whopping Rs 250 crore, making it one of the biggest deals in Indian cinema. “The South Indian versions—Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada—will be shown on ZEE5 while the Hindi version will be released on Netflix.

A romance drama set in the 1970s in Europe, the film was earlier scheduled to release on January 14 but due to the rise in the number of Covid cases, the film was postponed.

Such is the buzz around the film that right after its release got delayed, an OTT giant reportedly offered Rs. 300cr to release the film directly on their digital premiere but the makers refused. “Bahubali has made Prabhas a pan-India star. The Radha Krishna Kumar directorial and one of the biggest pan-India love and the makers were clear and keen on releasing the film in theatres first. They were ready to hold the film but not release it straight on OTT," the source adds.

