Prabhas, Raveena Tandon Dance to 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani', Ira Khan's Picture with Boyfriend Sparks Concerns

Ahead of the release of his next movie Saaho, Telugu actor Prabhas has been making appearances on various television shows. The latest is Star Plus' dance reality show, Nach Baliye Season 9. To add to the excitement of the fans, Prabhas will be seen shaking a leg with judge Raveena Tandon on one of her hit numbers - Tip Tip Barsa Pani.

Read: Prabhas and Raveena Tandon Dance on 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' on Nach Baliye 9

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira has posted another picture with boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani on Instagram. The picture shows Mishaal hugging Ira from behind as they pose candidly. But the caption to the post has raised concern among netizens. Ira wrote, "Everything will be okay," along with the hashtags #missyou, #existentialcrisis, #acceptance and #relationship among others.

Read: Ira Khan Shares Romantic Pic With Boyfriend Mishaal, But Her Caption Spark Concern Among Netizens

Singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya feels that Ranu Mondal, who became an internet sensation after her video of singing the evergreen Lata Mangeshkar hit, Ek pyaar ka nagma hai, went viral, is god-gifted. He has offered her to sing in his upcoming movie Happy Hardy and Heer.

Read: Woman, Whose Rendition of Lata Mangeshkar Classic Went Viral, Records Song for Himesh Reshammiya

Actor Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man, seems to have broken his silence on the issue of the superhero leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tom seemed to address the hullabaloo by using one of his most iconic lines from Avengers: Endgame alongwith a series of pictures with his on-screen father figure Tony Stark aka Robert Downey Jr.

Read: Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Posts Pics With Robert Downey Jr, Says 'We Did It Mr Stark'

Kollywood actor Vishal got engaged to his lady love Anisha Alla Reddy in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad in March this year. Six months after their engagement ceremony which was held in the presence of family and friends, Vishal and Anisha have called off their wedding.

Read: Vishal and Anisha Alla Reddy Call Off Wedding Six Months After Their Intimate Engagement

