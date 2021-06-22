Prabhas Rejected Brand Endorsements Worth Rs 150 crore in Past Year, Here's Why

South star Prabhas is said to have rejected big brand endorsement offers lately. He was apparently offered big bucks, from all categories of brands like apparel, electronic and FMCG, to come on board as their ambassador, but the actor is selective about what he lends his name and face to.

An industry source reveals, “Prabhas is a household name and his popularity cuts across the length and breadth of not just the country but even overseas. So the value that he is capable of bringing to a brand is humongous. And he has declined brand endorsment offers worth over ₹150 crore in just the past one year."

The actor is conscious about the influence over his fans, and wants to be responsible about the brands he associates with.

The source further adds, “The reason he has rejected all these brand endorsements is not because he is not open to endorsing. He has endorsed brands in the past and will continue to do so, but he is selective and particular about who he chooses to associate with. He understands the position he is at and therefore prefers using it wisely. All this makes it difficult to get him on board and also makes him exclusive."

So when Prabhas is endorsing a brand, we know that the collaboration is very special. In the past, while working on Baahubali, Prabhas had let go of brand endorsements worth 10 crores to focus on his film. It is refreshing to see an actor who is not selling different categories of products on our screens just for the sake of it.

After his last release Saaho in 2019, the actor will be next seen in the mythological film Adipurush, opposite Kriti Sanon, and Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde.

