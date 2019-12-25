Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Prabhas Replaces Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Devil?

According to various media reports doing the rounds, Ranbir Kapoor has backed out of Sandeep Vanga's T-Series backed project and Prabhas seems to have agreed to come on-board after listening to the script.

News18.com

Updated:December 25, 2019, 6:19 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Prabhas Replaces Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Devil?
According to various media reports doing the rounds, Ranbir Kapoor has backed out of Sandeep Vanga's T-Series backed project and Prabhas seems to have agreed to come on-board after listening to the script.

After giving two box office blockbusters with Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh, filmmaker Sandeep Vanga Reddy has been on the look out for a lead actor for his next directorial, reportedly titled Devil, with T-Series. While earlier it was Ranbir Kapoor who was said to have been locked for the movie, he backed out and (possibly) given way to Bahubali and Saaho fame actor Prabhas.

According to various media reports doing the rounds, Prabhas has come on board for Sandeep's project after listening to the script's narration. He may have even given it a nod. As per one such report, Prabhas was ready to fill in for Ranbir since he found the plot dark and challenging.

While T-Series has been looking forward to the collaboration with director Sandeep after Kabir Singh's success, they have said that no lead has been finalised yet. "We had a great time working on Kabir Singh, and I am truly excited to associate with Murad bhai and Sandeep Vanga for our next, details of which will be officially announced soon. Sandeep is an extremely talented filmmaker and it’s not just this one project, where we are partnering with him. There are many more films in the pipeline, which T-Series is going make with Sandeep. I am really looking forward to it," Bhushan said.

Talking about Devil's main lead, Bhushan said during a media interaction, "We are doing the film. But no one actor has been finalised. He is still writing the script. When it'll be ready we will officially announce it. No one has been approached yet."

 The movie was said to be offered to Mahesh Babu who declined it since it did not cater to his audience.

Prabhas is currently working on Radha Krishna Kumar's 'Jaan' co-starring Pooja Hegde. Ranbir, on the other hand, is working on Ayan Mukherjee's 'Brahmastra', co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Alia and others.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram