Jharkhand result tally
00/81 seats
(41 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Prabhas Replaces Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Devil?
According to various media reports doing the rounds, Ranbir Kapoor has backed out of Sandeep Vanga's T-Series backed project and Prabhas seems to have agreed to come on-board after listening to the script.
According to various media reports doing the rounds, Ranbir Kapoor has backed out of Sandeep Vanga's T-Series backed project and Prabhas seems to have agreed to come on-board after listening to the script.
After giving two box office blockbusters with Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh, filmmaker Sandeep Vanga Reddy has been on the look out for a lead actor for his next directorial, reportedly titled Devil, with T-Series. While earlier it was Ranbir Kapoor who was said to have been locked for the movie, he backed out and (possibly) given way to Bahubali and Saaho fame actor Prabhas.
According to various media reports doing the rounds, Prabhas has come on board for Sandeep's project after listening to the script's narration. He may have even given it a nod. As per one such report, Prabhas was ready to fill in for Ranbir since he found the plot dark and challenging.
While T-Series has been looking forward to the collaboration with director Sandeep after Kabir Singh's success, they have said that no lead has been finalised yet. "We had a great time working on Kabir Singh, and I am truly excited to associate with Murad bhai and Sandeep Vanga for our next, details of which will be officially announced soon. Sandeep is an extremely talented filmmaker and it’s not just this one project, where we are partnering with him. There are many more films in the pipeline, which T-Series is going make with Sandeep. I am really looking forward to it," Bhushan said.
Talking about Devil's main lead, Bhushan said during a media interaction, "We are doing the film. But no one actor has been finalised. He is still writing the script. When it'll be ready we will officially announce it. No one has been approached yet."
Prabhas is currently working on Radha Krishna Kumar's 'Jaan' co-starring Pooja Hegde. Ranbir, on the other hand, is working on Ayan Mukherjee's 'Brahmastra', co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Alia and others.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Leonardo DiCaprio's Mother Wants Him to Propose to Girlfriend Camila Morrone Soon
- WhatsApp Has New Features For iPhone: First Glimpse of Dark Theme And More
- Tossing It Out: This Town Which Banned Throwing Snowballs May Get Rid of Law
- Football Is Not High Jump: Lionel Messi Fans Troll Cristiano Ronaldo after Juventus Lose Supercoppa Final
- Mumbai to Hold Event to Commemorate Mirza Ghalib's 150 Death Anniversary