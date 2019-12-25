Prabhas Replaces Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Devil?

After giving two box office blockbusters with Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh, filmmaker Sandeep Vanga Reddy has been on the look out for a lead actor for his next directorial, reportedly titled Devil, with T-Series. While earlier it was Ranbir Kapoor who was said to have been locked for the movie, he backed out and (possibly) given way to Bahubali and Saaho fame actor Prabhas.

According to various media reports doing the rounds, Prabhas has come on board for Sandeep's project after listening to the script's narration. He may have even given it a nod. As per one such report, Prabhas was ready to fill in for Ranbir since he found the plot dark and challenging.

While T-Series has been looking forward to the collaboration with director Sandeep after Kabir Singh's success, they have said that no lead has been finalised yet. "We had a great time working on Kabir Singh, and I am truly excited to associate with Murad bhai and Sandeep Vanga for our next, details of which will be officially announced soon. Sandeep is an extremely talented filmmaker and it’s not just this one project, where we are partnering with him. There are many more films in the pipeline, which T-Series is going make with Sandeep. I am really looking forward to it," Bhushan said.

Talking about Devil's main lead, Bhushan said during a media interaction, "We are doing the film. But no one actor has been finalised. He is still writing the script. When it'll be ready we will officially announce it. No one has been approached yet."

The movie was said to be offered to Mahesh Babu who declined it since it did not cater to his audience.

Prabhas is currently working on Radha Krishna Kumar's 'Jaan' co-starring Pooja Hegde. Ranbir, on the other hand, is working on Ayan Mukherjee's 'Brahmastra', co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Alia and others.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.