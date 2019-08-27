Saaho stars Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh graced the stage of The Kapil Sharma Show over the weekend and was also joined in by filmmaker-actor Mahesh Manjrekar. As one would expect, Kapil was at his humourous best as he searched for ways to outsmart the actors, getting them to reveal candid details about the action thriller.

On the show, Prabhas revealed that the film's budget was a whopping Rs 350 crore and more importantly he gave away the details pertaining to the meaning of the title Saaho. When quizzed by Kapil, Prabhas at once retorted by saying Saaho means 'Jai Ho' in Sanskrit. After hearing the meaning behind it, the audience present during the filming started cheering 'Jai Ho' in unison, forcing a smile on his Face.

During the show, Prabhas was accompanied by Shraddha and Neil. When Kapil asked Neil about his role in Saaho and further inquired whether he too is behind Rs 2000 crore, as Prabhas' character in the film, Neil at once turned to Prabhas and asked, "How much of information from the film can we reveal?"

To this, Prabhas said, "Nothing. Don't give spoilers."

Neil, taking cue from Prabhas, never revealed what his character is after in Saaho and encouraged audiences to watch the film in theatres, come August 30.

Saaho is an high-voltage action film directed by Sujeeth. Not only is the action film releasing in multiple language, it is mounted on a big budget and promises never-seen-before action sequences.

