Prabhas' Saaho Looks for New Composer as Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy Walk Out of Film

Veteran composer trio-- Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy-- have opted out of Prabhas' upcoming film Saaho. Bollywood's musical stalwarts quit the film over unknown reasons and made the official announcement, of no longer being part of the action-thriller, via a social media post on Monday. Reports making rounds in media state that the album composed by them will be retained by the makers of Saaho, but the background score will be composed by someone else, whose name will eventually come forward as work progresses.Coincidentally, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy broke the news after a new official poster for the Sujeeth directorial was unveiled on social media. Earlier on Monday, UV creations, teasing up to Saaho's release, dropped a fresh poster featuring lead star Prabhas. Written and helmed by Sujeeth, the film will release on Independence Day and will clash with Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal and John Abraham's Batla House.Read: Zip-Zap-Zoom: Prabhas Takes on the World in New Saaho Poster Sharing the big news of leaving Saaho, the trio mentioned on Twitter, "We wish to inform all our fans that Shankar Ehsaan Loy have opted out of composing the music for #Saaho. Here's wishing #Prabhas @Sujeetsign #Vamsi #Pramod #Shyam all the luck for the film (sic)."Saaho has been in the making since 2017. The film's lead star cast, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in the upcoming venture, which will also see Shraddha doing some high octane stunts. Saaho also marks the debut of the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actress in the South Indian film industry.Saaho also features Neil Nitin Mukesh, Evelyn Sharma, Mandira Bedi, Chunkey Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma and Jackie Shroff in supporting roles.