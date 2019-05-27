English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Prabhas' Saaho Looks for New Composer as Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy Walk Out of Film
Shankar Mahadevan, Loy Mendonsa and Ehsaan Noorani announced via social media post that they will no longer be working on Prabhas' upcoming film 'Saaho.'
Image of Shankar Ehsaan Loy, courtesy of Twitter
Loading...
Veteran composer trio-- Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy-- have opted out of Prabhas' upcoming film Saaho. Bollywood's musical stalwarts quit the film over unknown reasons and made the official announcement, of no longer being part of the action-thriller, via a social media post on Monday. Reports making rounds in media state that the album composed by them will be retained by the makers of Saaho, but the background score will be composed by someone else, whose name will eventually come forward as work progresses.
Coincidentally, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy broke the news after a new official poster for the Sujeeth directorial was unveiled on social media. Earlier on Monday, UV creations, teasing up to Saaho's release, dropped a fresh poster featuring lead star Prabhas. Written and helmed by Sujeeth, the film will release on Independence Day and will clash with Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal and John Abraham's Batla House.
Read: Zip-Zap-Zoom: Prabhas Takes on the World in New Saaho Poster
Sharing the big news of leaving Saaho, the trio mentioned on Twitter, "We wish to inform all our fans that Shankar Ehsaan Loy have opted out of composing the music for #Saaho. Here’s wishing #Prabhas @Sujeetsign #Vamsi #Pramod #Shyam all the luck for the film (sic)."
Saaho has been in the making since 2017. The film’s lead star cast, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in the upcoming venture, which will also see Shraddha doing some high octane stunts. Saaho also marks the debut of the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actress in the South Indian film industry.
Saaho also features Neil Nitin Mukesh, Evelyn Sharma, Mandira Bedi, Chunkey Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma and Jackie Shroff in supporting roles.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Coincidentally, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy broke the news after a new official poster for the Sujeeth directorial was unveiled on social media. Earlier on Monday, UV creations, teasing up to Saaho's release, dropped a fresh poster featuring lead star Prabhas. Written and helmed by Sujeeth, the film will release on Independence Day and will clash with Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal and John Abraham's Batla House.
Read: Zip-Zap-Zoom: Prabhas Takes on the World in New Saaho Poster
Sharing the big news of leaving Saaho, the trio mentioned on Twitter, "We wish to inform all our fans that Shankar Ehsaan Loy have opted out of composing the music for #Saaho. Here’s wishing #Prabhas @Sujeetsign #Vamsi #Pramod #Shyam all the luck for the film (sic)."
We wish to inform all our fans that Shankar Ehsaan Loy have opted out of composing the music for #Saaho here’s wishing #Prabhas @Sujeetsign #Vamsi #Pramod #Shyam all the luck for the film :)— Shankar Ehsaan Loy (@ShankarEhsanLoy) May 27, 2019
Saaho has been in the making since 2017. The film’s lead star cast, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in the upcoming venture, which will also see Shraddha doing some high octane stunts. Saaho also marks the debut of the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actress in the South Indian film industry.
Saaho also features Neil Nitin Mukesh, Evelyn Sharma, Mandira Bedi, Chunkey Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma and Jackie Shroff in supporting roles.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol Arrive at Ajay Devgn's House to Pay Last Respects to Veeru Devgan
- ICC World Cup 2019 Warm Up Game Live Score, Australia vs Sri Lanka at Southampton: SL Look For Early Wickets
- Fact Check: No, Sanath Jayasuriya Did Not Die While on a Visit to Canada
- SRK, Aamir, Akshay & I are Only Ones Who've Been Able to Pull It Off for So Long: Salman on Stardom
- PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 Patch Notes: Deathmatch Mode, MVP Emotes, and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results