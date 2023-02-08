Prabhas has been keeping busy with KGF franchise director Prashanth Neil’s big-budgeted action thriller Salaar. There are reports that the film has entered the final leg of its filming. The cinephiles have huge expectations from the film, which boasts a stellar cast. As per reports, the film will wrap up its final shoot by February end and will begin its editing. The film is slated to hit the theatres on September 28 this year.

Salaar, which is touted as a dystopian tale, is expected to become one of the biggest pan-Indian films of this year. The film stars Prabhas in the lead, who is paired with Shruti Haasan. Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen in a key role. It also features Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao and Sriya Reddy in prominent roles.

Earlier, in a chat with Cinema Express, Shruti was all praises for Salaar. She said, “Salaar is genuinely one of the nicest, no-nonsense, good-energy films I have been part of. I am so happy that one of my biggest projects is also one of my nicest experiences.”

Speaking about Prasanth, the actress shared that the director is really big on creating worlds that are immersive, persuasive, and timeless at the same time. “His characters are also well-written, they all play a role in moving the story forward. He is extremely relaxed and progressive in the way he treats people and is very comfortable to work with,” she added.

Prabhas will be seen in Om Raut’s Adipurush with Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan. He is also busy filming for Nag Ashwin’s directorial, a sci-fi thriller titled Project K, along with Deepika Padukone. He also has Maruthi Dasari’s comedy film Raja Deluxe and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit in his pipeline. Shruti was last seen in Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy, both of which were hits at the box office.

