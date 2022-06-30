Prabhas Says He is Not Ready to Explore OTT for Next Three, Four Years: I Love the Movie Theatre

Bahubali star Prabhas consistently manages to create a lasting impression on the hearts of viewers with his immaculate acting abilities. The actor, who was last seen in Radhe Shyam, has said that he is not ready to explore the OTT world. At least not for the next three to four years, the actor said. Despite the increase in adaptation of OTT platforms, the actor is not willing to make his OTT debut anytime soon.

“Maybe it is good to release some films on OTT, I guess it is a safer decision if the filmmakers think that the audience will prefer to watch it at home than in the theatre. Currently, all my films are big-screen releases,” he said in an interview with Delhi Times.

He added, “Probably in the future, I might think about it (exploring the OTT space). I know that we should all evolve, but for another three-four years, I am not thinking about the OTT space. I love the movie theatre and the experience that comes with it.”

Meanwhile, the actor is expected to be seen in Om Raut’s directorial Adipurush which is a Hindu mythological film, based on Ramayana. Saif Ali Khan will be playing Lankesh in the film. Kriti Sanon is also part of the film,

The movie is set to release on January 12, 2023.

Kriti Sanon confirmed the release date of Adipurush on the occasion of Mahashivratri via Instagram post. The caption read, “Worldwide Theatrical Release in 3D on Jan 12, 2023.”

Besides Kriti, Prabhas and the director, Om Raut also confirmed the release date on their Instagram handle.

