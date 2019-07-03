Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Prabhas Shares Behind the Scenes Pic From Austrian Sets of Saaho for His Darling Fans

The actor shared a photo in which we can see him and Shraddha Kapoor on the outdoor sets of the film in Austria, with snowcapped peaks in the backdrop.

News18.com

Updated:July 3, 2019, 10:36 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Prabhas Shares Behind the Scenes Pic From Austrian Sets of Saaho for His Darling Fans
Image: Instagram
Loading...

Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho, which has created immense hype ever since the film was announced. The stars and the makers of the film have time and again teased fans with snippets from the film - from the shoot of the daredevil stunt scenes to the romantic song shoot in Austria and posters of Shraddha and Prabhas.

Adding to the already piqued interest of the audience, a few days back Shraddha shared photos from the Europe schedule of the film. Her superstar co-star Prabhas, who recently joined Instagram, has now share how his experience of shooting in Austria has been.

Read: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor Shoot for Saaho in Ice-capped Austrian Alps, See Pics

The actor shared a photo in which we can see him dressed as his character from the film, with snowcapped peaks in the backdrop. While most people on set can be seen wearing warm clothes, Shraddha is seen in full makeup as the female lead, wearing a light blue sheer blouse as she looks at Prabhas who seems to be engaged in conversation.

The film's crew can be seen all around the actors. Prabhas is seen carrying off a white tee with a grey blazer and ripped jeans. The actor captioned the photo as, "Hi Darlings ! Shooting in Innsbruck and Tirol region of Austria, was one of the most incredibly awesome experiences I have ever had."

Saaho, which also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Evelyn Sharma, Mandira Bedi and Jackie Shroff, is being helmed by Sujeeth. The film, to release this Independence Day, will be Prabhas' first release after Baahubali: The Conclusion came out two years ago.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram