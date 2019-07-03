Prabhas Shares Behind the Scenes Pic From Austrian Sets of Saaho for His Darling Fans
The actor shared a photo in which we can see him and Shraddha Kapoor on the outdoor sets of the film in Austria, with snowcapped peaks in the backdrop.
Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho, which has created immense hype ever since the film was announced. The stars and the makers of the film have time and again teased fans with snippets from the film - from the shoot of the daredevil stunt scenes to the romantic song shoot in Austria and posters of Shraddha and Prabhas.
Adding to the already piqued interest of the audience, a few days back Shraddha shared photos from the Europe schedule of the film. Her superstar co-star Prabhas, who recently joined Instagram, has now share how his experience of shooting in Austria has been.
The actor shared a photo in which we can see him dressed as his character from the film, with snowcapped peaks in the backdrop. While most people on set can be seen wearing warm clothes, Shraddha is seen in full makeup as the female lead, wearing a light blue sheer blouse as she looks at Prabhas who seems to be engaged in conversation.
The film's crew can be seen all around the actors. Prabhas is seen carrying off a white tee with a grey blazer and ripped jeans. The actor captioned the photo as, "Hi Darlings ! Shooting in Innsbruck and Tirol region of Austria, was one of the most incredibly awesome experiences I have ever had."
Saaho, which also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Evelyn Sharma, Mandira Bedi and Jackie Shroff, is being helmed by Sujeeth. The film, to release this Independence Day, will be Prabhas' first release after Baahubali: The Conclusion came out two years ago.
