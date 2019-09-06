Take the pledge to vote

Prabhas Shares Emotional Post Thanking Fans for Giving 'Incredible Response' to Saaho

Directed by Sujeeth, 'Saaho' stars Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

September 6, 2019
Prabhas in a still from Saaho. (Image: Facebook)
Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor are riding the high tide with their first project together. Their multilingual film Saaho has been raking in loads of money at the box office. The film has currently crossed Rs. 350 crore worldwide.

 

 

Celebrating the achievement Prabhas took to Instagram to thank fans. In the post, he stated, "This film is what it is because of the sheer appreciation and incredible response you all have given. Lots of love to you all!"

One of the major reasons for the film's success is that is has been a trilingual release. It was shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. For this reason, this film was also Prabhas' debut in a Hindi film and Shraddha Kapoor's debut in south Indian cinema. Earlier Prabhas had addressed that the film being a trilingual had made it difficult to shoot not just for the actors but the technical crew, as well as each scene, had to be shot several times. 

Nevertheless, all that glitters is not gold. Even though Saaho is enjoying a good earning, the film has failed to do well in certain areas. The film's story has been criticized by many for being dull and to be fuelled only by action sequences. Particularly, Taran Adarsh who is known for being very lenient towards films stated that the Saaho had a weak story and a confusing screenplay. Other reviews by India Today and TOI stated that the film was exhausting to watch and had too many twists executed badly. It seems none of those flaws have slowed down the film's earnings.

