Prabhas Shares New Look From Radhe Shyam, Auto-rickshaw Driver's Daughter Becomes Miss India Runner-up

Manya Singh, Miss India runner-up 2020 is the daughter of an autorickshaw driver Omprakash Singh from Uttar Pradesh. Overcoming innumerable struggles, Manya bagged the runner-up title of the prestigious Femina Miss India beauty pageant.

Prabhas is making sure that he adds his touch of romance this Valentine's Day. Taking to social media on Friday, the actor shared a new look from his upcoming movie Radhe Shyam and informed his fans that he will be presenting a glimpse of the romantic movie on Valentine’s Day.

Ira Khan has made her relationship Instagram official with fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare during the Valentine's Week. In a series of mushy pictures posted on social media, Ira and Nupur seem lost in love.

It has been a tough few years for the Kapoor family, losing one member after another. Rishi Kapoor breathed his last in April 2020 after battling cancer, and now his brother Rajiv Kapoor has died of a sudden cardiac arrest on February 9. Randhir Kapoor is the most affected by these losses, as they were the ones he was closest to.

The sequel to the 2014 movie Ek Villain has been announced by Mohit Suri. The movie starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Ritesh Deshmukh in lead roles. Congratulating the filmmaker, Ritesh and Shraddha took to their social media handles and shared their excitement.

