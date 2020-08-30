Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor Mark 1st Anniversary of Saaho With a Song, Photos

Actors Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor celebrated one year of their film Saaho by treating fans with their photos and a super cool song.

Prabhas took to Instagram on Sunday and shared: "To my diehard fans & team Saaho, thank you for all the love and support! #1YearOfSaaho." The post was accompanied by his monochromatic image in which he is looking chic in formal wear.

He also shared a video of Bang bang song and wrote: "Dear @ohhavemercy, Today, as we celebrate #1YearOfSaaho, I would like to give a shoutout to this super cool song Bang Bang made by you. A big thank you from me and team #Saaho."

Shraddha also posted photos from the high octane action drama film and video of the "super cool" song.

Just after the release across India, the Sujeeth directorial was also released in Japan.