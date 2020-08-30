MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor Mark 1st Anniversary of Saaho With a Song, Photos

credits - Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor celebrated one year of their film Saaho by treating fans with their photos and a super cool song.

Actors Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor celebrated one year of their film Saaho by treating fans with their photos and a super cool song.

Prabhas took to Instagram on Sunday and shared: "To my diehard fans & team Saaho, thank you for all the love and support! #1YearOfSaaho." The post was accompanied by his monochromatic image in which he is looking chic in formal wear.

He also shared a video of Bang bang song and wrote: "Dear @ohhavemercy, Today, as we celebrate #1YearOfSaaho, I would like to give a shoutout to this super cool song Bang Bang made by you. A big thank you from me and team #Saaho."

Shraddha also posted photos from the high octane action drama film and video of the "super cool" song.

View this post on Instagram

#1YearOfSaaho 💜 @actorprabhas @sujeethsign

A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor) on

Just after the release across India, the Sujeeth directorial was also released in Japan.

