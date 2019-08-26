Every song in Saaho is a visual spectacle and the latest one released by the makers is no different. The song Baby Won't You Tell Me was released on Monday, which showed scenes shot outdoors among never-seen-before sets. The soft melody has Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas romancing in multiple picturesque locations.

The sets go from looking like a fairy-tale, where the actors are on a boat in a pink sea, to much edgier with installations that resemble those from the festival Burning Man held in the desert. The shots will give you new tourism destinations to explore as well as make you marvel at the computer graphics used to create surreal settings.

The soothing number has been sung by Alyssa Mendonsa, Ravi Mishra and Shankar Mahadevan and penned by Manoj Yadav. The music for all the versions of the song has been given by Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy.

Watch the song here:

Saaho is an high-voltage action film directed by Sujeeth. The film, also starring Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Mandira Bedi, will release on August 30.

Last week, the song Bad Boy was released, a party number starring Jacqueline Fernandez alongside Prabhas. The first single from the film Psycho Saiyaan released on July 8 is already a hit. The song, set inside a pub, has Shraddha and Prabhas grooving to a peppy tune.

Another song, Enni Soni, is a romantic number, which has been shot in various locations in Innsbruck, Austria - on top of a mountain ledge, on a long hanging bridge and beside a lake in the outdoor shots.

