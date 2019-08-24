Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor’s Saaho First Telugu Film to Get Its Own Twitter Emoji

Twitter released on Tuesday a special emoji of Baahubali actor Prabhas for his forthcoming film Saaho, which is due to release on August 30.

Users can get the specially designed emoji by tweeting #Saaho. Inspired by Prabhas’ character from the Sujeeth directorial, it will appear next to the hashtag and will be active on the micro-blogging site until August 31, making Saaho the first Telugu movie to get its own Twitter emoji.

Ahead of the film’s release, the makers have been teasing fans with songs and first-look posters of the actors. Bankrolled by UV Creations, the high-voltage action thriller stars Prabhas as an undercover officer. It also features Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunky Pandey, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Tinnu Anand Vennela Kishore, Murali Sharma, Arun Vijay and Evelyn Sharma in important roles.

Notably, despite his superstardom, courtesy the Baahubali films, Prabhas has taken a 20% pay cut for Saaho. Talking about it, he told Mumbai Mirror, "Baahubali has set the bar high, but Saaho was a Rs 250 crore film so I knew I couldn't charge my usual remuneration.

I started out with a 20% cut. Then, the film went slightly over and though my friends were ready to pay up, I couldn't take their money knowing they were putting in so much without thinking of what they'd earn."

