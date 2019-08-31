Take the pledge to vote

Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho Has 18 Minute Sequence That Cost Rs 65 Crore: Report

Saaho has been making quite a noise since its announcement, given that it is Prabhas' first film after the Baahubali saga and Shraddha Kapoor’s debut in South Indian cinema.

News18.com

Updated:August 31, 2019, 11:57 AM IST
Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho Has 18 Minute Sequence That Cost Rs 65 Crore: Report
Saaho has been making quite a noise since its announcement, given that it is Prabhas' first film after the Baahubali saga and Shraddha Kapoor’s debut in South Indian cinema.
Loading...

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas’ Saaho has hit the screens on Friday. The high octane action thriller has been making quite a noise since its announcement, given that it is Prabhas' first film after the Baahubali saga and Shraddha’s debut in South Indian cinema. Also, Saaho’s whopping budget of Rs 350 crore and high end action sequences have been talking points among fans.

It is being reported that the film contains a single 18 minute-long sequence, which costs Rs 65 crore.

Earlier it was reported that Hollywood's action director Kenny Bates, who is credited with films like Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol and The Transformers franchise, has been roped in to design a stunt aboard a chopper for Saaho. "It (action sequence) involved helicopter stunts and we had planned to shoot it in India. But it was difficult getting permission, so the team flew to Europe where an Italian military helicopter was sourced. Experts were on the sets throughout the shoot to ensure that safety measures were in place," Mumbai Mirror quoted a source close to the development as saying.

Sujeeth, director of the film, had also confirmed that a large chunk of the film's budget would be spent on action. "The scale on which it is being made, a major budget will be spent on some extravagant action scenes. Although it will be a commercial outing, we are attempting something new and I would like to keep that as a surprise element," Sujeeth had said.

Saaho has released in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in theatres across the country. Apart from Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, the action-thriller also stars, Jackie Shroff, Mahesh Manjrekar, Evelyn Sharma, Mandira Bedi and Neil Nitin Mukesh in pivotal roles.

