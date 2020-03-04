Prabhas Snapped Sporting Face Mask at Hyderabad Airport to Protect Self From Coronavirus

Prabhas was spotted at the Hyderabad airport early on Wednesday, wearing a face mask as a protection to shield himself against the outbreak of coronavirus in India. In the picture shared on social media, the Baahubali actor is seen wearing a mask to guard himself from the virus. He was sporting a black t-shirt, white track pants and a black cap.

In India, 28 people have tested positive for COVID-19. The virus began from China and has rapidly spread to the United States, Italy, South Korea among other countries.

People are taking all the necessary precautions while travelling to other nations. Meanwhile, the Government of India has barred visitors from Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan, except diplomats and officials from international bodies.

Earlier, Bollywood celebs including Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Tahira Kashyap were spotted at the airport covering their faces with a face mask as a precaution against coronavirus.

Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber too shared pictures from the airport in which they were seen wearing face masks. Along with post, she wrote, "Safe is the new COOL with @dirrty99 !! Don’t be ignorant about what is happening around you or think the Coronavirus can't affect you! Be smart and be safe!"