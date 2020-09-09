Prabhas-starrer Adipurush Makers to Bring in VFX Experts From Hollywood: Report

Prabhas-starrer Adipurush has been creating buzz way before the shoot commencement. Om Raut’s magnum opus is expected to go on floors late this year or early 2021. The latest from the big-budget venture is that the makers of the film are in talks with the top VFX experts of Hollywood. It is already known that the epic project will be captured in 3D featuring a wide range of graphics.

According to a report in The Times Of India, the team has roped in specialists of Avatar and Star Wars’ fame to execute the visual effects in the epic period actioner. The report further mentioned that the film will be entirely filmed in green mat technology.

Last week, the makers announced that Saif Ali Khan will portray the role of Lankesh – the antagonist. Saif will join the cast to essay the most intelligent demon that walked the face of the earth thousands of years ago.

Adipurush brings the combination of Om Raut and Saif for the second time. They first collaborated in last year’s blockbuster hit, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. For the 2019 project, Raut cast Saif as the villainous character Uday Bhan Singh Rathore. Saif garnered rave reviewers for his performance in a negative role.

Adipurush will be a screen adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. The pan-India project will be shot in Hindi and Telugu simultaneously.

Earlier, Raut revealed that Prabhas has to undergo physical transformation to essay the ambitious character of Lord Ram. To attain the built of Adipurush, an ace archer, Prabhas is working on his physique and will learn archery.

Currently, Prabhas is gearing up for his upcoming film Radhe Shyam alongside Pooja Hegde. The upcoming film is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

Prabhas has also announced a big project with actress Deepika Padukone. The yet-to-be-titled film will mark their maiden collaboration.