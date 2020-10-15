Prabhas-starrer Adipurush to Be Made on Budget of Rs 400 Crore: Report

Ever since filmmaker Om Raut announced his next venture Adipurush with Prabhas in the lead, the production has garnered attention. Be it the first look poster for the film ), the VFX design or roping in Saif Ali Khan as the villain.

According to a recent report, the mythological saga will be made on a massive budget of Rs 400 crore and it is going to be the biggest release once the halls open. “While many are slashing down budgets and cost of production, Om and Bhushan are dreaming big with Adipurush. It will be the biggest Indian film to release in theatres post Covid-19,” a source told Pinkvilla.

The film is going to feature extensive use of VFX work and “a technique never seen before in Indian films”. Mounting the project on such a huge scale, the makers are looking at a budget of about Rs 350 to 400 crore for the shoot and production of Adipurush.

While T-Series did not comment on the claims yet, director Om Raut has repeatedly talked about the grand scale he has envisioned for the upcoming film. Speaking to Pinkvilla, he said that the lockdown gave him time and opportunity to work on the script. “I love making it look grand and visually stunning. Plus, Prabhas is the biggest superstar we have in entire India right now. So when we told him about the film, he was very happy and interested. I couldn't have asked for a better hero,” he added.

The film will see Prabhas play the role of Ram while Saif Ali Khan has been finalised as the mastermind antagonist, Lankesh. Earlier Anushka Sharma was being debated as the female lead in the movie. However, that claim did not prove to be true.