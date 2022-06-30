Prabhas-Starrer Adipurush to Release Globally on a Never-Seen-Before Scale

Rebel star Prabhas has been working on pan-India projects following the massive success of his Baahubali franchise. His upcoming film Adipurush is an adaptation of the Indian mythological saga Ramayana. The film is likely to be released in multiple languages on January 12 next year. The shooting for the film, directed by Om Raut, has been completed and is currently in the post-production stage.

According to reports, this movie will be released in 15 languages across the world on more than 20,000 screens. The latest buzz is that the movie will be released in 3D and Dolby.

The film is produced by T-series and Retrophiles. Prabhas will portray the character of Ram, while Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon will essay the role of Sita, and Sunny Singh will play Laxman. Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan will also star in the film as Ravana. Recently, the Jannat actress, Sonal Chauhan has also joined the cast of the movie.

The actress confirmed it, and said, “Yes, I’m a part of Adipurush and I’m excited about it. It’s a very different world from the kind of work I’ve done so far. I am sure the audience will enjoy the magnum opus Adipurush.”

With a staggering budget of Rs 450 crores, the movie is rumoured to be the most expensive production ever in Indian cinema.

In addition to Adipurush, Prabhas will appear in the action movie Project K in which Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone also play major parts. The majority of the Nag Ashwin directorial was filmed in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad and he is also the producer of the big-budget film.

