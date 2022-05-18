Prabhas Starrer Project K Completes Key Schedule In Hyderabad

Fans of Prabhas are eagerly waiting for his next movie, Project K. The Nag Ashwin directorial has a stellar star cast, which includes Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. Project K is bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies. The shooting of Project K has already started in Hyderabad and 90 per cent of the shoot is being done in Ramoji Film City.

There is massive buzz around Project K despite the latest release of Prabha, Radhe Shyam, did not do well at the box office.

Recently, Nag Ashwin revealed that he has completed the filming of the first schedule of the movie. The filmmaker also went on to add that Prabhas looks very cool in the introduction scene of Project K.

“We have just completed on schedule including the intro bit with Prabhas. He looks very cool. Next schedule will start from June end. Since we are in the last phase in terms of release, there’s enough time to share regular updates. But rest assured we are all working without hearts,” tweeted Ashwin in Telugu while replying to a fan’s query about Project K.

Gurtunnaru 🙂 ippude oka schedule ayindi… including prabhas gari intro bit…he looks v cool…june end nunchi malli start…release order lo manam last kada…Inka frequent updates ivvadaniki time undi…but rest assured..andaru pranam petti panichestunnam #Projectk — Nag Ashwin (@nagashwin7) May 17, 2022

Prabhas and Nag Ashwin are coming together for the first time for Project K. The much anticipated movie is a sci-fi thriller with a very gripping storyline, which focuses on surviving in a post-apocalyptic world.

Apart from Project K, Prabhas has several films in the pipeline. Prabhas will feature in Salaar, which is being directed by Prashanth Neel. Prabhas’ Adi Purush, directed by Om Raut, is in the post-production stage. Prabhas will also star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit.

