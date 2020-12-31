Prabhas Starrer 'Radhe Shyam' Director Hints at Update on New Year

Fans have been waiting with bated breath for a new update on the much-anticipated release, Radhe Shyam. The epic love story is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. A fresh update shared by the filmmaker has been creating huge buzz among fans. Kumar shared a story on Instagram where he teased fans to welcome love and romance in the new year of 2021.

As per the latest report in India Today, Prabhas has been in talks with the producers to release Radhe Shyam on April 28, next year, the date when his record-shattering period drama, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion released in 2017. Makers of Radhe Shyam are working on it and are likely to release the film on the due date.

Prabhas met with the main team to discuss and finalise the release date. The report suggests that they are eyeing to release the film on the same day as the SS Rajamouli directorial did, as the last week of April would be a good choice for the national success of the film. The report added that Radhe Shyam, which is in post-production stage currently, could get a final release date by early 2021.

The movie is a period love story during the 1960s set in the backdrop of Europe. Pooja as the female lead is said to essay the role of a princess called Prerana. Prabhas’ character, on the other hand, is known as Vikramaditya who is a fortune teller. The film has been shot extensively in Italy and partially on a large set erected at Ramoji Filmcity in Hyderabad. Pooja wrapped up the Hyderabad schedule of the film just a few days back. Prabhas headed to Italy in October for a month-long schedule and completed shooting for his portion.

Radhe Shyam also features Priyadarshi, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Sasha Chettri, Sathyan Sivakumar and Kunaal Roy Kapur in important roles.

Prabhas will next work on Om Raut’s 3D film AdiPurush, which is slated for an Independence Day 2022 release. Post that, he will move on to shoot for a film titled Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel. Prabhas has also committed to a Nag Ashwin's project starring Deepika Padukone.