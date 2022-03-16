Prabhas Starrer Radhe Shyam To Have Early OTT Release?

Radhe Shyam, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s film, was released on March 11, however, it appears that the passionate love tale did not leave a mark on the minds of the audience as much as predicted. Except for Telugu, the film has received a lukewarm reception in other languages. Although weekend revenues were strong, they declined gradually following the weekend. According to reports, the film will now be released on OTT earlier than planned.

Radhe Shyam will most likely be available on Amazon Prime Video four weeks after its theatrical rollout. The film was released in theatres on March 11. According to Amazon Prime’s standard 4-week OTT plan, it might be available on the site on April 8. However, Amazon Prime is reportedly in discussions to distribute the film on April 2, during Ugadi.

According to reports, Amazon is in negotiations with Prime UV Creations about releasing another offer earlier than planned. These reports say Radhe Shyam’s hype is almost over, and if the film is launched sooner on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime will profit.

The film’s box office collections fell short of expectations. After a week’s run, the film’s total share revenue is at Rs 50.50 crore. Time will tell if Radhe Shyam will endure another week or not.

Meanwhile, RRR, one of the most anticipated films of the year, will be distributed on a massive scale. With Radhe Shyam’s theatrical run expected to end with the premiere of RRR on March 25, there’s no logical need to delay the OTT release.

Radha Krishna Kumar directed Radhe Shyam, which stars Prabhas, Pooja Hegde, Bhagyashree, Krishnam Raju, Sathyaraj, Jagapathi Babu, Murali Sharma, Jayaram, and Sachin Khedekar. Prabhas’s current next big films include Project K, Adipurush, Spirit, and Salaar.

