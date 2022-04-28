Prabhas-Starrer Raja Deluxe’s Set Alone To Cost a Whopping Rs 6 Crores

Prabhas, whose last film Radhe Shyam failed to create any magic at the box office, is all set to star in a horror comedy, Raja Deluxe, directed by Maruthi. The pre-production work on the film is already underway and most of the film is set in a house. According to reports, the makers are spending around Rs six crore for the set alone.

The actor will also be seen in a new look finalised by the director. The film is bankrolled by DVV Danayya, who is basking in the success of RRR, while SS Thaman will compose the music for it.

According to various reports, the film will commence post-summer 2022, and the Radhe Shyam actor has allocated just 50 days for the horror comedy. It is learned that the film will feature three female leads. Sreeleela and Malavika Mohanan have been finalised, reports say.

Prabhas’ last two films Saho and Radhe Shyam did not impress the audience and therefore, the star is prepared to give it all in his next ventures.

His upcoming projects include director Om Raut’s Adipurush. The 500 crore project will be produced under the banner of T-Series Films and Retrophiles. It is rumoured that Prabhas will be paid a remuneration of Rs 150 crore for the movie. It is slated to be released on 12 January 2023.

The movie is inspired by Ramayana and will be shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. The movie will also be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The cast of the movie also includes Kriti Sanon as Sita Devi, Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, Sunny Singh as Lakshmana and Dev Dutta as Hanuman.

Prabhas will also be seen in Prashanth Neel’s Salaar, Nag Ashwin’s Project K, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit.

