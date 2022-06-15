Prabhas-Starrer Salaar's Release Date Postponed Again. Details Inside

All Prabhas fans we have some interesting news in stories for you. It is related to the actor’s upcoming film Salaar. As per the latest update, filmmaker Prashanth Neel’s directorial venture is still in shooting phase. Only 30 percent of the shoot has been completed. Considering these circumstances, reports are out that Salaar will now release on April 14, 2023.

Does the question arise why only 30 percent of Salaar’s shoot is completed till now? According to reports, Prabhas, who is enacting the titular character in this film, is busy with other commitments. With his busy schedule, Prabhas has little time for Salaar’s shooting.

Recently, Salaar’s producer Vijay Kiragandur also stepped forward saying that the film’s shooting will be completed by this year. With this claim, it is clear that there is no scope for Salaar, releasing this year.

Talking about Salaar, it is the most anticipated project of Prabhas. The anticipation around the movie escalated after the release date of its teaser was revealed. According to reports, Salaar’s teaser is slated to release in July.

Salaar will be an important project for Prabhas since his last two releases, Saaho and Radhe Shyam failed at the box office. Both films received poor reviews from audiences and critics. It remains to be seen whether Salaar would break the spree of his unsuccessful films.

Salaar narrates the story of a gang leader who makes a promise to his dying friend. Salaar (gang leader) then starts a fight against other criminal gangs. Apart from Prabhas, Abhinay Raj Singh, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran are a part of the film.

Bankrolled by Hombale Films, Salaar will release in Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

Apart from Salaar, Prabhas is working on Adipurush, Project K, Spirit and yet to be titled film with Siddharth Anand. Project K and Spirit are currently in the pre-production stage. Siddharth Anand’s film has just been announced.

