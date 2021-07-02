Prabhas Surprises Radhe Shyam Co-star Bhagyashree with Hyderabadi Sweets, See Pic

Bhagyashree is all set to make a blockbuster comeback to the big screen with the highly anticipated film Radhe Shyam. The romance epic directed by Radha Krishna Kumar will have Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. The Maine Pyaar Kiya fame actress will be essaying a crucial role in the forthcoming biggie. The 52-year-old is currently shooting with the rest of the unit in Hyderabad.

Bhagyashree will be playing the onscreen mother of Prabhas’ character. Seems her reel-life son is already spoiling her with some tasty treats. Bhagyashree recently added a fun post on her Twitter timeline. She posted a picture of some sweet boxes she received from Prabhas.

While sharing it on Thursday afternoon, the actress wrote, “Another stack of the tasty Hyderabadi sweets. Pootharekulu.” She added, “Thank you Prabhas … you spoil me.”

Another stack of the tasty hyderabadi sweets #pootharekuluThank you #Prabhas … you spoil me. pic.twitter.com/em1A6RbGpE— bhagyashree (@bhagyashree123) July 1, 2021

Bhagyashree has been really upbeat as she shoots for some of the biggest projects in the pipeline. Earlier last month, she treated her fans with a glimpse of her character’s look from the film. In the picture, she was dressed in a beautiful pink saree as she posed for the camera. She wrote on Instagram, ”Waiting for Radhe Shyam? Me too!”

It was a tactful call for the actress to give a nod to working again in films. Last year, during a candid interview with Pinkvilla, she mentioned how she had been reading scripts for some time. At the time, she had locked in her role in the Prabhas starrer. “The film's name hasn't been announced. Just before lockdown, I started shooting for it. It is a very interesting character where I had to learn a different skill set for it," she said.

Bhagyashree became an overnight sensation and a household name with her debut film, Maine Pyar Kiya, co-starring Salman Khan. Soon after the 1989 film directed by Sooraj Barjatya released, Bhagyashree tied the knot with Himalaya Dassani. She bid adieu to her acting career and took a long hiatus. She did not feature in many films over the last few years. In addition to Radhe Shyam, she also has a role in Thalaivi led by Kangana Ranaut.

