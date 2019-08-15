Prabhas Takes 20% Pay Cut for Saaho After Baahubali, Says He Couldn't Charge His Usual Fee

Telugu actor Prabhas will soon be back on the big screen with the lavishly-mounted action film Saaho. The actor garnered unprecedented success with the Baahubali franchise, which turned out to be a huge blockbuster and earned huge revenues at the box office in India and overseas. It is said that Prabhas too earned a handsome paycheck for the film, but apparently has taken a pay cut for his next release.

In a recent interview, he was asked about the rumour going around that he is charging Rs 100 crore for Saaho. "Baahubali has set the bar high, but Saaho was a Rs 250 crore film so I knew I couldn't charge my usual remuneration. I started out with a 20 per cent cut. Then, the film went slightly over and though my friends were ready to pay up, I couldn't take their money knowing they were putting in so much without thinking of what they'd earn," Prabhas told Mumbai Mirror.

The actor once again addressed the rumours of him being in a relationship with his Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty. Reports linking the two refuse to go away, even though Prabhas has always maintained that there is nothing more than friendship between them. The latest gossip is that he will be tying the knot with Anushka after Saaho's release. There's also talk of them buying a Los Angeles pad together.

"Anushka and I are very good friends but if there was something more, wouldn't someone have spotted us together in the last two years? The question was posed to me on Karan Johar's show too. I let Rajamouli and Rana (Daggubati, Bahubali co-star) answer it and even they stated that there was nothing between It wasn't as if I had prepared them," Prabhas stated.

Saaho, also starring Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Neil Nitin Mukesh, will release in four languages on August 30.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.