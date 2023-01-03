Prabhas Talks About His Late Uncle Krishnam Raju, Says 'Whatever We Are, It is Because of Him'

Actor Prabhas’ uncle actor Krishnam Raju passed away in September last year. Prabhas was very close to his late veteran actor-uncle. According to a recent report, On Unstoppable 2 with NBK, Nandamuri Balakrishna asks the actor about his late uncle and the former has an emotional moment. For the unversed, noted actor and politician Krishnam Raju passed away on September 11 at the age of 83 due to post-COVID-19 complications at the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology Hospitals in Hyderabad, India.

According to Pinkvilla, on Unstoppable 2 with NBK, Nandamuri Balakrishna, actor Gopichand and Prabhas observed silence over Krishnam Raju’s demise. Following this, the Salaar actor says, “Today, whatever we are, it is because of him. We owe him. He came to Madras in those days and worked as a villain for 10-12 years and then started his own banner and created history with women-oriented stories. Our whole family miss him Today so much."

Talking about his death, he continued, “He was ill for a month, and I was in the hospital during that phase and in touch with the doctors continuously."

Krishnam Raju was the first actor who worked as a Union Minister under the cabinet of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He has 187 films to his credit. In 1966, Krishnam Raju made his debut in Telugu cinema with the film Chilaka Gorinka. After his demise, several Tollywood stars like Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, Anushka Shetty, and Sai Dharam Tej paid their tributes to the legendary actor, including Vijay Deverakonda.

Meanwhile, the previous part of the episode featuring Prabhas saw the actor address his dating rumours with Kriti Sanon and he also answered when he would get married. On the work front, Prabhas will be next seen in Prashanth Neel’s Salaar. The actor also has Adipurush in the pipeline with Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan.

