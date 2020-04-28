Prabhas, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rana Daggubati Celebrate 3 Years of Baahubali 2 with BTS Pics

South Indian star Tamannaah Bhatia on Tuesday took to Instagram to celebrate three years of the second part of "Baahubali" franchise Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

The actress, who played the role of Avantika in the film, penned a long note along with a series of pictures.

“Can’t imagine we are already celebrating 3 glorious years of the magnificent and opulent #Baahubali2. Still remember my first day on the sets when my dream of being directed by @ssrajamouli sir came true”, reads the caption.

She further expressed her gratitude to the entire team of the epic action film.

“A big big THANK YOU to the entire team of Baahubali who worked like a big happy family and our audiences for loving the movie and pouring in unconditional love every single day (sic),” wrote Tamannaah.

Tamannaah’s co-star Prabas and Rana Daggubati also joined the celebration and shared behind the scenes glimpses from the film.

Prabhas, who portrayed the characters of Amarendra Baahubali and Mahendra Baahubali in the epic-saga, shared a BTS from the sets and wrote, "Baahubali 2 was not just a film that the nation loved but also, the biggest film of my life. And, I'm grateful to my fans, team and director SS Rajamouli, who made it one of the most memorable projects. Baahubali 2 completes three years and I'm delighted for all the love the film and I have received (sic)."

Meanwhile, Daggubati, who donned the character of Bhallaladeva (an antagonist) in the period drama, replied to producer Yarlagadda’s tweet and wrote, "The might, the majesty, the Mahishmathi! Miss all of you loads. #3YrsOfMightyBaahubali2 (sic)."

The Might, The Majesty,

The Mahishmathi!! Miss all of you loads. ❤️❤️❤️#3YrsOfMightyBaahubali2 https://t.co/6Pjy7l34EV — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) April 28, 2020

The SS Rajamouli directorial was the follow-up to Baahubali: The Beginning (2015).

