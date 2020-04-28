MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Prabhas, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rana Daggubati Celebrate 3 Years of Baahubali 2 with BTS Pics

Baahubali 2 actors

Baahubali 2 actors

'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' has completed three years since release on this day in 2017.

Share this:

South Indian star Tamannaah Bhatia on Tuesday took to Instagram to celebrate three years of the second part of "Baahubali" franchise Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

The actress, who played the role of Avantika in the film, penned a long note along with a series of pictures.

“Can’t imagine we are already celebrating 3 glorious years of the magnificent and opulent #Baahubali2. Still remember my first day on the sets when my dream of being directed by @ssrajamouli sir came true”, reads the caption.

She further expressed her gratitude to the entire team of the epic action film.

“A big big THANK YOU to the entire team of Baahubali who worked like a big happy family and our audiences for loving the movie and pouring in unconditional love every single day (sic),” wrote Tamannaah.

Tamannaah’s co-star Prabas and Rana Daggubati also joined the celebration and shared behind the scenes glimpses from the film.

Prabhas, who portrayed the characters of Amarendra Baahubali and Mahendra Baahubali in the epic-saga, shared a BTS from the sets and wrote, "Baahubali 2 was not just a film that the nation loved but also, the biggest film of my life. And, I'm grateful to my fans, team and director SS Rajamouli, who made it one of the most memorable projects. Baahubali 2 completes three years and I'm delighted for all the love the film and I have received (sic)."

Meanwhile, Daggubati, who donned the character of Bhallaladeva (an antagonist) in the period drama, replied to producer Yarlagadda’s tweet and wrote, "The might, the majesty, the Mahishmathi! Miss all of you loads. #3YrsOfMightyBaahubali2 (sic)."

The SS Rajamouli directorial was the follow-up to Baahubali: The Beginning (2015).

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    21,632

    +500*  

  • Total Confirmed

    29,435

    +1,055*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    6,869

    +507*  

  • Total DEATHS

    934

    +48*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 28 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres