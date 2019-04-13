Prabhas Tells Shahid Kapoor 'Kabir Singh' Teaser Looks Better Than 'Arjun Reddy'

Shahid Kapoor's next outing is the remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy. Titled Kabir Singh in Hindi, the teaser of the film was released recently and Shahid has been garnering a lot of praise for his rowdy medical student avatar.But the greatest surprise for the Padmaavat actor was a call from Baahubali star, Prabhas, who called him to praise his work. The two actors were connected by celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim, who was on the sets of Saaho with Prabhas.Aalim told DNA, "I was in Hyderabad shooting for Saaho with Prabhas, and the teaser of Kabir Singh had just launched online. Prabhas checked it out and loved it. Even his team members, who have enjoyed Arjun Reddy, felt that Shahid looked brilliant. Seeing Prabhas' reaction to the promo, I called up Shahid and handed him the phone. The former praised him and said that Kabir Singh looks even better than the original. Both of them chatted for a good seven-odd minutes."Vijay Deverakonda played the titular role in Arjun Reddy. He too sent out his best wishes to Shahid and the team of Kabir Singh. He wrote, "Kabir Singh! Sending my love and best wishes to my men @imvangasandeep, @ShahidKapoor & the lady @Advani_Kiara."Ever since director Sandeep Vanga, who also helmed the original film, announced Kabir Singh, fans have been drawing comparisons between the two. Regarding the same, in an earlier interview with PTI, Shahid had stated that the team has tried to keep the original film's intensity and honesty alive."The original was very raw, very honest. I don't think there was anything in the film that was for effect. I just felt it said things as it is and was a brazen journey of a character who goes through an emotional arc which is extreme," said Shahid.