Prabhas Thanks 'Beloved Fans' For Making Saaho a Rs 350 Crore Success Worldwide
In just three days, Saaho reportedly dethroned Mahesh Babu's Maharshi to become the top-grossing title of 2019 in Telugu cinema.
Prabhas in a still from Saaho.
Prabhas' latest magnum opus Saaho, which released worldwide last week, has amassed a massive opening from global theatrical sales. The multilingual film, released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam on August 30, has crossed over Rs 350 crore mark worldwide in just five days.
Directed by Sujeeth and produced by UV Creations and T-Series, Saaho opened to mostly negatve reviews from critics when it released on August 30. Despite that, the film managed to generate massive revenue over the weekend.
Celebrating the landmark, Prabhas wrote on Instagram, "To my beloved fans and audience, thank you for all your unconditional love for #Saaho. This film is what it is because of the sheer appreciation and incredible response you all have given. Lots of love to you all!"
View this post on Instagram
To my beloved fans and audience, Thank you for all your unconditional love for #Saaho. This film is what it is because of the sheer appreciation and incredible response you all have given. Lots of love to you all! @shraddhakapoor @sujeethsign @neilnitinmukesh @apnabhidu @chunkypanday @arunvijayno1 @mandirabedi @maheshmanjrekar @sharma_murli @vennelakish @uvcreationsofficial @bhushankumar @tseries.official @officialsaahomovie @quarter.land
It is reportedly the third highest-grossing film of all time in the history of Telugu cinema, after Baahubali: The Conclusion and Baahubali: The Beginning. With that, Prabhas has become the only hero to feature in all of the top three highest-earning films in Telugu cinema. In just three days, Saaho dethroned Mahesh Babu's Maharshi to become the top-grossing title of 2019 in Tollywood.
Saaho's Hindi version got a massive opening as well, earning Rs 24 crore on Day 1. However, the Hindi version witnessed a slight drop in its weekday collections. The spy thriller collected Rs 14.2 crore on Monday and its collection came down to Rs 9.1 crore on Tuesday. Earning Rs 6.90 crore on Wednesday, its total box office revenue in the Hindi market stands at Rs 109.28 crores.
#Saaho Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr, Sun 29.48 cr, Mon 14.20 cr, Tue 9.10 cr, Wed 6.90 cr. Total: ₹ 109.28 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. #Hindi version.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 5, 2019
Read: Baahubali Director SS Rajamouli Warned Prabhas Beforehand About Saaho Flaws: Report
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Posts Shirtless Picture and Sends Twitterverse Into a Frenzy
- Google Nest Hub Smart Display Review: Ok Google, Welcome to my Home
- Karan Johar Rubbishes Rumours of Dostana 2 Star Lakshya Belonging to Film Family With New Tweet
- The Kapil Sharma Show Star Kiku Sharda Charged 78,650 for a Cup of Cappuccino and Tea in Bali
- Jio Fiber Broadband Launch Today: 1Gbps Speed, Free 4K TV And Everything we Know