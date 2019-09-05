Prabhas Thanks 'Beloved Fans' For Making Saaho a Rs 350 Crore Success Worldwide

Prabhas' latest magnum opus Saaho, which released worldwide last week, has amassed a massive opening from global theatrical sales. The multilingual film, released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam on August 30, has crossed over Rs 350 crore mark worldwide in just five days.

Directed by Sujeeth and produced by UV Creations and T-Series, Saaho opened to mostly negatve reviews from critics when it released on August 30. Despite that, the film managed to generate massive revenue over the weekend.

Celebrating the landmark, Prabhas wrote on Instagram, "To my beloved fans and audience, thank you for all your unconditional love for #Saaho. This film is what it is because of the sheer appreciation and incredible response you all have given. Lots of love to you all!"

It is reportedly the third highest-grossing film of all time in the history of Telugu cinema, after Baahubali: The Conclusion and Baahubali: The Beginning. With that, Prabhas has become the only hero to feature in all of the top three highest-earning films in Telugu cinema. In just three days, Saaho dethroned Mahesh Babu's Maharshi to become the top-grossing title of 2019 in Tollywood.

Saaho's Hindi version got a massive opening as well, earning Rs 24 crore on Day 1. However, the Hindi version witnessed a slight drop in its weekday collections. The spy thriller collected Rs 14.2 crore on Monday and its collection came down to Rs 9.1 crore on Tuesday. Earning Rs 6.90 crore on Wednesday, its total box office revenue in the Hindi market stands at Rs 109.28 crores.

