Prabhas Thanks Filmmakers for Shifting the Release Dates of Their Movies for Saaho

Prabhas has shared a note thanking directors and producers for postponing the release of their movies to avoid any clash at the box office with his upcoming film Saaho.

The Baahubali actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a note, which read, "A big thank you to all actors, producers and directors of the films who have had to reschedule their release dates to accommodate Saaho. Team Saaho is grateful to all of you, and we wish you the very best for your releases."

Meanwhile, Saaho’s makers took to Twitter to thank the filmmakers. "Extremely thankful for producers across all the languages for clearing the way for #Saaho and helping for a bigger release. Action begins in cinemas from August 30. UV Creations," they tweeted.

Earlier, Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor, was set to release on August 30 but it has now been pushed for a September 6 release. Similarly, Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy's Made In China was slated to hit the screens on the same date as Saaho but the makers have changed their plans and are yet to announce the new date of release.

Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho has been produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar. It has been shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh in important roles.

