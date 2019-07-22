Prabhas Thanks ISRO for Naming Chandrayaan-2 After His Film Baahubali

Prabhas, who is widely known for his blockbuster movie Baahubali, recently took to his Instagram handle to thank ISRO for naming Chandrayaan 2 launcher GSLV Mk- III 'Baahubali'. He wrote, "Hello Darlings! It is a proud day for all of us Indians as ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 took flight today. It is a further honor for the entire Baahubali Team with the rocket being regarded as #Baahubali for its magnum opus scale, years of hardwork in the making & first of its kind capacity to carry 300 tonnes. More Power to India."

In a recent development, India's space scientists made their second attempt at launching moon mission Chandrayaan 2 today. The success of Chandrayaan 2 mission will ensure the fourth rank for India after the US, Russia and China in pulling off a soft landing on the moon.

On the work front, Prabhas, will next be seen in Saaho alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Helmed by Sujeeth, the movie, which was earlier supposed to release on August 15, is slated to release on August 30. It got delayed due to production process. Besides this, he is also a part of a movie directed by Radha Krishna Kumar alongside Pooja Hegde.