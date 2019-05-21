English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Prabhas Throws Intense Looks In the First Poster of Saaho As Fans Lose it on Twitter
The first look poster of Saaho, Prabhas' much anticipated next release, was released today. The film is supposed to be a spy thriller with Prabhas playing the role of a double agent.
Image: Twitter
South superstar Prabhas had announced on Monday that he has a special surprise planned for his fans, which will be revealed on Tuesday. Although the actor hasn't posted anything on Instagram yet, it seems the surprise he was talking about is the first poster of his upcoming release Saaho. The film, to release this Independence Day, will be his first release after Baahubali: The Conclusion came out two years ago.
Fans have been waiting with bated breath for Prabhas' look in the film. The poster has him looking intensely into the camera, wearing uber cool shades highlighting his penetrating stare. The poster, though not revealing much, became a hit instantly as fans commented that they can't wait for the film to release.
Prabhas stayed away from the silver screen for nearly five years to focus on the release of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali. The Baahubali franchise became a huge hit, propelling Prabhas to superstardom. And so, the announcement of his next venture Saaho was an exciting news for all his fans. The film, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Evelyn Sharma, Mandira Bedi and Jackie Shroff, is being helmed by Sujeeth.
Here's the poster:
Sharing the first look poster, Shraddha tweeted, "This Independence Day, say Saaho with us. The biggest action movie ever made in India. Prabhas returns on 15th August 2019."
On Monday, Prabhas, who is new to Instagram, posted a video saying that he has a surprise in store for his fans that will be unveiled on Tuesday. His Baahubali co-star Rana Daggubati commented, "Brother maaannnn you actually are on Instagram🔥🔥🔥 waiting for the surprise," echoing the sentiments of his fans.
Saaho is touted to be a spy thriller with Prabhas playing the role of a double agent. The film is going to be released in all the major languages - Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.
Read: Shraddha Kapoor Starts Shooting Action Sequences for Saaho Despite Leg and Neck Injury
