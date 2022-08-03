Prabhas To Attend Pre-Release Of Dulquer Salmaan’s Sita Raman In Hyderabad Today

Dulquer Salmaan’s much-anticipated film Sita Raman is all set to hit the theatres on August 5. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna in crucial roles. And, the cast is leaving no stone unturned with the promotion campaign. Pictures and videos of Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur from events are making rounds on the Internet. Well, we have some development here. The makers have planned a pre-release show in Hyderabad and Baahubali actor Prabhas is the chief guest.

Vyjayanthi Movies, the official Twitter handle of the production house, shared the news. In the video, an invitation letter comes up from Prabhas. The letter reads: “Dear Ram, nee kosam nenu vasthunanu, (I am coming for you) tomorrow at 7 pm.”

The makers captioned the tweet, “Our Darlings,” with the hashtag “Prabhas For Sita Ramam” and continued and wrote, “See you tomorrow.”

Speaking about the film, Sita Ramam is set against the backdrop of the 1965 war. The romantic drama narrates the love saga of an orphan army officer who receives a letter from a girl and fell in love with her. But the exchange of letters comes to an end when the letter does not reach to his lady love. After two decades, a girl decides to deliver the letter to her but finds it difficult to trace both of them.

The film also features Sumanth, Tharun Bhascker, Gautam Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj and Jishu Sengupta.

On the management front, the romantic entertainer is directed and written by Hanu Raghavapudi. It has been bankrolled by Ashwini Dunt under the banner of Swapna Cinema.

During the trailer launch, Dulquer revealed that this film would be his last romantic project. The Karwaan actor stated that he is planning not to do romantic movies anymore as he has been categorised as a romantic hero. “When Hanu sir came to me with this story, I couldn’t refuse,” he added.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is gearing up for his upcoming pan-India mythological drama Adipurush alongside Kriti Sanon. He is currently working on Project K opposite Deepika Padukone.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here