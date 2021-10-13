Prabhas to Become Highest Paid Indian Actor with Fat Paycheck for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit?

Prabhas became a pan-India star with the blockbuster Bahubali franchise. The 41-year-old is currently working on various projects, from Radhe Shyam to Salaar and Adipurush. All of them are big-budget projects, and so is Prabhas’s remuneration. He is reportedly getting Rs 100 crore for each of the films. Now it is rumoured that the actor has increased his fee even higher.

According to ETimes, Prabhas has sought Rs 150 crore for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next film titled Spirit, and the makers have also agreed to it. This may well make Prabhas the highest-paid actor in India.

Interestingly, Prabhas was not the first choice for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next film. The director first approached Ram Charan, but the actor rejected the movie. The filmmaker then went to Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun, who said no too.

According to entertainment portal Koimoi, Prabhas had called Sandeep for narration and then gave his nod to the project. “Announcing 25th film with India’s biggest superstar will be the biggest news for his fans throughout the world. Working with Prabhas garu will be a great level of excitement and I’m sure the excitement will be doubled once I start to shoot,” Sandeep was quoted as saying by Koimoi.

The director has also shared an announcement poster on his social media handles, with the caption “the mighty man marching on”.

Prabhas is also in talks with UV Creations, Mythri Movie Makers and other production houses for his upcoming projects. The star is also discussing a future project with Sidharth Anand of Bang Bang and War fame.

Next year, Prabhas will be seen first in Radhe Shyam. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the period romance will feature Pooja Hegde opposite him. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 14, 2022.

