Prabhas To Do A Film With Puri Jagannadh? Here’s What We Know

Baahubali star Prabhas has been in the news for his rumoured project with Puri Jagannadh. The film is titled Okka Adugu and has been written by Krishnam Raju. Okka Adugu will be bankrolled by Krishnam Raju’s banner Gopikrishna Movies. Reportedly, Krishnam Raju narrated the story of Okka Adugu to Prabhas even before the release of the Baahubali series.

Krishnam Raju once talked about the project and said, “This script was written specifically for Prabha’s persona. It’s been my dream to see my nephew in this role for years. Hopefully, we will be able to move this project forward in the near future.”

The film will be directed by Puri Jagannadh. Prabhas and Puri Jagannadh have already worked together in the past. The duo had collaborated for Bujjigadu and Ek Niranjan. It will be interesting to see Prabhas and Puri Jagannadh reunite.

However, there have been reports that Prabhas is busy for the next 3-4 years and might not be able to start the shooting of Okka Adugu. Several reports also suggest that the actor might reschedule some of his projects for Krishnam Raju’s film.

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/1i6jFF0SAFc

On the work front, Prabhas was last seen in Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde. The film failed to create magic on the screens and received mixed reviews from the critics and audience.

Currently, the actor is shooting for Prashanth Neel’s Salaar, in which he will reportedly be seen in a double role. The film is slated to release in 2023. Shruti Haasan will play the female lead and this is the first time that she is collaborating with Prabhas for a film.

Apart from Salaar, Prabhas also has Project K with Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone. He will also be seen in Adipurush with Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.