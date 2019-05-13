English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Prabhas to Dub for Hindi Version of Saaho, Takes Hindi Lessons to Get Dialogues Right
Telugu star Prabhas wants to dub his own dialogues in the Hindi version of Saaho, and so he is taking lessons to get his dialect right.
Image: YouTube screen grab of Saaho teaser.
South superstar Prabhas is currently shooting for his much-anticipated action film Saaho, a multilingual film which will be shot and released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The actor is going all out for the highly-mounted project, so much so that he is taking Hindi lessons to be able to dub his own dialogues in Hindi.
While Prabhas is proficient in the southern languages, he is facing some difficulty with Hindi. He is familiar with the language, but cannot converse fluently in it. To do justice to his character, the Baahubali star has taken lessons to get his dialect and fluency right. Actor Sharad Kelkar had dubbed Prabhas' dialogues in the Hindi version of Baahubali.
"Saaho will cater to audiences across the nation with its story and setting. It is not difficult, but Hindi is not my first language. So, a lot of preparation went into it. I can read and write the language, but we don't speak in Hindi at home. I have done a lot of homework for it and Soni (my teacher) conducted dialogue classes for more than a month. The first schedule was tough for me, but from the second one, it got better. I will only be dubbing for it in Hindi," DNA quoted him as saying.
Not just language, Prabhas underwent extensive action workshops too. The actor spent as many as 10 hours at a stretch to master new stunts. The film's teasers have given some glimpses of action scenes and the audience is already expecting the film to be full off remarkable stunts.
Saaho is a much-awaited film because it will be Prabhas' next release after the tremendous success of the Baahubali franchise. The second installment of the franchise, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, was the highest grossing film ever in the history of Indian cinema. So a lot is riding on Saaho now.
