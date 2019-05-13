Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Prabhas to Dub for Hindi Version of Saaho, Takes Hindi Lessons to Get Dialogues Right

Telugu star Prabhas wants to dub his own dialogues in the Hindi version of Saaho, and so he is taking lessons to get his dialect right.

News18.com

Updated:May 13, 2019, 1:56 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Prabhas to Dub for Hindi Version of Saaho, Takes Hindi Lessons to Get Dialogues Right
Image: YouTube screen grab of Saaho teaser.
Loading...
South superstar Prabhas is currently shooting for his much-anticipated action film Saaho, a multilingual film which will be shot and released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The actor is going all out for the highly-mounted project, so much so that he is taking Hindi lessons to be able to dub his own dialogues in Hindi.

While Prabhas is proficient in the southern languages, he is facing some difficulty with Hindi. He is familiar with the language, but cannot converse fluently in it. To do justice to his character, the Baahubali star has taken lessons to get his dialect and fluency right. Actor Sharad Kelkar had dubbed Prabhas' dialogues in the Hindi version of Baahubali.

"Saaho will cater to audiences across the nation with its story and setting. It is not difficult, but Hindi is not my first language. So, a lot of preparation went into it. I can read and write the language, but we don't speak in Hindi at home. I have done a lot of homework for it and Soni (my teacher) conducted dialogue classes for more than a month. The first schedule was tough for me, but from the second one, it got better. I will only be dubbing for it in Hindi," DNA quoted him as saying.

Not just language, Prabhas underwent extensive action workshops too. The actor spent as many as 10 hours at a stretch to master new stunts. The film's teasers have given some glimpses of action scenes and the audience is already expecting the film to be full off remarkable stunts.

Saaho is a much-awaited film because it will be Prabhas' next release after the tremendous success of the Baahubali franchise. The second installment of the franchise, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, was the highest grossing film ever in the history of Indian cinema. So a lot is riding on Saaho now.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram