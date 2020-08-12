Prabhas to Headline KGF Director's Next: Report

Director Prashanth Neel is said to be in talks with Baahubali fame actor Prabhas. The director is currently working on KGF: Chapter 2. The movie’s release has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic as they were forced to stop shooting.

However, if the grapevine is to be believed the ace director has already been working on the concept of another film whose story will be revolving around the underworld mafia.

Further a source close to the director told Mumbai Mirror, “ “He will take on a bunch of baddies. The basic plot is along the lines of Ugramm, but the treatment is more contemporary and it will be mounted on a more lavish scale.”

More interestingly, if the source is to be believed then this film will most likely be Prabhas’ 22nd movie. The source said, “Prabhas and Prashanth have wanted to collaborate since the latter’s debut film, Ugramm, and have discussed several ideas in the past. However, things did not materialise then. But now, Prabhas has liked an idea and wants it to be his 22nd film. It will take off only in 2022.”

The source also added that the film will star the best of talents from Kannada and Telugu film industries. Apart from that what must be noted is the fact that the film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.