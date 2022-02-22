Prabhas to Mahesh Babu, These South Stars Are Enormously Popular in North India too

With a combination of top-notch performances, great direction and splendid storyline, south Indian films have struck a chord with the North Indian audience as well. The recently released Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise went on to become a blockbuster at the box office.

The Hindi dubbed version of this film also performed well and made Allu Arjun a popular actor in North India. Before Allu Arjun, Prabhas had already made a place in the hearts of the Hindi cinema audience with the Baahubali franchise. Let’s have a look at south stars who have made a name for themselves in North India as well.

Prabhas

Prabhas garnered a massive fan following among the Hindi audience after the Baahubali franchise turned out to be a smashing hit at the box office. With collections of over Rs 1,683 billion, the Baahubali franchise made Prabhas an overnight star in the Hindi film industry.

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun’s recent outing Pushpa: The Rise- Part 1 has been tremendously successful, making the Stylish Star the most sought after actor in Bollywood now.

Ram Charan

Ram Charan was seen in the 2013 Bollywood film Toofan, which failed to leave an impact on the audience but could not stop his rising fan base. Ram Charan’s popularity increased due to his other critically acclaimed projects. He will be seen next in the film RRR, directed by S.S Rajamouli.

N.T. Rama Rao Jr.

Jr NTR will be making his pan-India debut with the film RRR. N.T.Rama Rao Jr. has been often applauded as one of the good looking and charismatic actors of Telugu cinema. Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone has also mentioned that she would like to work with him.

Mahesh Babu

One of the most good looking actors in Telugu cinema, Mahesh Babu has an enormous fan base in North India. He has not been seen in any Bollywood film to date but he is still very popular due to his powerful acting and good looks.

