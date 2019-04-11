English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Prabhas to Make A Grand Entry Into Instagram on Fan Demand?
The Baahubali star already has a functional Facebook account with over 10 million followers.
A still from Baahubali 2.
Loading...
He might be one of the biggest stars we have in the country today, but Baahubali star Prabhas is known to be a shy, private person. During his appearance on Koffee with Karan, the actor spoke about being a bit reserved when it comes to interacting with fans.
But the 39-year-old actor is now giving in to his fans' request to be a little more accessible. Reports suggest that Prabhas will soon be making a grand entry into Instagram. His ardent fans apparently requested him to create an account on the photo-sharing website so that they could get a glimpse into his personal life.
Prabhas is not new to social media as he has a functional Facebook account, with over 10 million followers. The actor keeps updating his fans about his forthcoming projects and other important information regarding his career.
A few days back he took to Facebook to wish everyone on Ugadi and Gudi Padwa.
Fans of the actor are waiting to see their star on Instagram ever since the news of his Instagram debut broke.
On the work front, Prabhas is awaiting the release of Saaho, which has been in the making for nearly two years. The spy thriller directed by Sujeeth also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey and several others. Saaho is all set to hit the theatres on August 15.
Follow News18Movies for more
But the 39-year-old actor is now giving in to his fans' request to be a little more accessible. Reports suggest that Prabhas will soon be making a grand entry into Instagram. His ardent fans apparently requested him to create an account on the photo-sharing website so that they could get a glimpse into his personal life.
Prabhas is not new to social media as he has a functional Facebook account, with over 10 million followers. The actor keeps updating his fans about his forthcoming projects and other important information regarding his career.
A few days back he took to Facebook to wish everyone on Ugadi and Gudi Padwa.
Fans of the actor are waiting to see their star on Instagram ever since the news of his Instagram debut broke.
On the work front, Prabhas is awaiting the release of Saaho, which has been in the making for nearly two years. The spy thriller directed by Sujeeth also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey and several others. Saaho is all set to hit the theatres on August 15.
Follow News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Katie Bouman, the Scientist Behind the First-Ever Black Hole Image, is Now an Internet Star
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to be Part of Met Gala 2019's Benefit Committee
- Elections 2019: UDAY, AYUSH, BHIM & Other Names Show the Modi Govt Loves Acronyms
- Amazon Echo Link and Echo Link Amp Are Quite Relevant For Your Audiophile Speakers
- After Disha Patani, Priya Prakash Varrier Gets Trolled for Copy-Pasting Instagram Post
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results