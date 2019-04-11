Prabhas to Make A Grand Entry Into Instagram on Fan Demand?

He might be one of the biggest stars we have in the country today, but Baahubali star Prabhas is known to be a shy, private person. During his appearance on Koffee with Karan, the actor spoke about being a bit reserved when it comes to interacting with fans.But the 39-year-old actor is now giving in to his fans' request to be a little more accessible. Reports suggest that Prabhas will soon be making a grand entry into Instagram. His ardent fans apparently requested him to create an account on the photo-sharing website so that they could get a glimpse into his personal life.Prabhas is not new to social media as he has a functional Facebook account, with over 10 million followers. The actor keeps updating his fans about his forthcoming projects and other important information regarding his career.A few days back he took to Facebook to wish everyone on Ugadi and Gudi Padwa.Fans of the actor are waiting to see their star on Instagram ever since the news of his Instagram debut broke.On the work front, Prabhas is awaiting the release of Saaho, which has been in the making for nearly two years. The spy thriller directed by Sujeeth also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey and several others. Saaho is all set to hit the theatres on August 15.