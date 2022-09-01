Prabhas to Play Double Role in Director Maruthi's New Movie Tentatively Titled Raja Deluxe

Pan-India star Prabhas is supposed to play a dual role in director Maruthi’s new movie, puja for which was held in Hyderabad recently. According to reliable sources, Prabhas will play the roles of the grandfather and grandson in the movie produced by TG Viswa Prasad of Peoples Media Factory.

The movie, where Prabhas will share screen space with three heroines, will be based on a story with a horror comedy theme. It is learnt that the title of the movie is ‘Raja Deluxe’. This is the second time where the ‘Saaho’ star will play a double role after ‘Billa’, in which three heroines – Anushka, Namitha and Hansika – played key roles.

Meanwhile, according to the reports, Bollywood actor Sharad Kelkar, who played antagonist role in Power Star Pawan Kalyan starrer Gabbar Singh, will support the Prabhas starrer Adipurush movie with his voice. Prabhas is playing the role of Lord Ram and Kriti Sanon will be seen in the role of Sita. Saif Ali Khan will appear in the role of Ravana, while Sunny Singh and Dev Dutta played the roles Lakshman and Hanuman respectively.

The movie, directed by Om Raut, which completed its shooting with a budget of Rs.400 crore, has been shot against a green screen. According to sources from the movie’s team, graphics and VFX work of the movie was underway right now.

It is learnt that the theatrical rights of the Telugu version of the movie was sold at a whopping Rs 100 crore which was bagged by UV Creations. According to the news circulating in the film industry circles, Prabhas charged an amount of Rs 150 crore for Adipurush, which is scheduled to release worldwide on January 12, 2023.

The ‘Radhe Shyam’ star has been busy with the shooting of movies like ‘Salaar’ by ‘KGF’ director Prashanth Neel and ‘Project K’ with director Nag Ashwin. The other projects like ‘Spirit’ with director Sandeep Vanga and Siddharth Anand’s untitled spy thriller movie are in the pipeline.

For Project K, it is said that the movie’s makers were using a camera to shoot the crucial scenes in the science fiction movie which was purchased at a cost of Rs. 8 crore, which became a hot topic in the film industry.

