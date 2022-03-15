Prabhas to Romance 3 Leading Ladies in Director Maruthi's Next. Details Inside

Pan-India star Prabhas’ most recent romantic drama Radhe Shyam has impressed the audience and critics alike. The film has opened to a great response, especially in the Telugu states. Meanwhile, for his upcoming film, the actor is now all set to collaborate with director Maruthi. Touted to be a horror-comedy drama, Prabhas will be seen romancing with three female leads, including Rashi Khanna and Malvika Mohan, in the film. Reportedly, the new project is in its pre-production phase and will go on floors soon.

Meanwhile, the actor has allocated 50 days for this film, and the shooting of the entire project will be wrapped in two schedules. Moreover, it is known that Prabhas has signed the upcoming project as it is a mass masala entertainer.

Maruthi, meanwhile, is currently busy with the pre-production work and will soon announce the project. In addition, S. Thaman has been roped in to compose music for the Maruthi directorial. It is known that the shooting of the upcoming venture will most likely take place in the studio and on the sets at the Aluminum Factory in Hyderabad. A source has suggested that the film will surely manage to impress the audience.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas has been on a signing spree. The Baahubali actor has back-to-back upcoming films lined up.

The actor has signed on the dotted lines for Prashanth Neel’s Salaar and Om Raut’s Adipurush. Meanwhile, he also has Nag Ashwin’s tentatively titled Project K along with Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles.

Along with these, the actor also has Pa Spirit, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who proved his mettle in Tollywood as a director with Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda.

