Prabhas to Tie the Knot With Businessman's Daughter Post 'Saaho' Release: Report

After the success of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali series, Prabhas' popularity has undoubtedly reached new heights. The incredibly talented and good-looking man is also one of the most eligible bachelors of T-Town. This is precisely why fans can’t contain their excitement each time there is a rumour about his marriage.

Earlier, there had been rumours that the actor was seeing his Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty and the two would get hitched by the end of this year. However, he later rubbished all such speculations. Now, the latest buzz is that Prabhas may get married to the daughter of a US-based businessman.

A report in Filmfare suggests that the actor is set to tie the knot right after the release of Saaho. There has been no official confirmation about the wedding as of now but Prabhas’ sister had accepted in an interview earlier that marriage might be on the cards.

She had said, “He is very close to us and is completely down to earth. We spend a lot of time together when is not shooting for films. We respect him a lot and he loves us so much. He surprises us with many gifts as per our interests. We are eagerly waiting like everyone for his marriage. As he is busy with films, we are not sure about the wedding date but our family is quite excited and we sisters are sure going to make so much noise throughout his wedding.”

Meanwhile, Saaho will see Prabhas in an action avatar. The film is directed by directed by Sujeeth and also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles.

It is scheduled to release on August 30.

