Prabhas to Tie the Know Post Saaho, Govinda Reacts to Trolls on His Avatar Claims

There's no doubt that post the success of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali series, actor Prabhas became a fan favourite and one of the most eligible bachelors in the showbiz. This is precisely why fans can’t contain their excitement each time there is a rumour about his marriage. The latest buzz is that Prabhas may get married to the daughter of a US-based businessman after the release of his upcoming film Saaho.

Also, today is Friendship Day and celebrities took a break to enjoy the day with their special ones. While Tiger Shroff ditched the Mumbai rains to celebrate it with Disha Patani and his SOTY 2 team, Alia Bhatt played a fun game with her BFF.

Elsewhere, Govinda has reacted to the response he got on his claims about James Cameron's Avatar. The actor said that people might not believe him because he has always been a massy entertainer.

Scroll down to read the top news highlights of the day from the entertainment world.

There had been rumours that the actor was seeing his Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty and the two would get hitched by the end of this year. However, he later rubbished all such speculations. Now, reports state that Prabhas may get married to the daughter of a US-based businessman, right after the release of Saaho. There has been no official confirmation about the wedding as of now but Prabhas’ sister had accepted in an interview earlier that marriage might be on the cards.

Read: Prabhas to Tie the Knot With Businessman's Daughter Post 'Saaho' Release: Report

Govinda claimed that he was offered a role in the Avatar, however, he turned it down saying that the filmmaker wanted him to shoot for 410 days with paint on the body, which he wasn't ready for. Social media users didn't really buy his claims, and soon after Govinda's revelations, a rally of memes erupted on social media making fun of the actor's statements. Reacting to the response the actor got, he said that he stands by his statements and it is people's choice to believe them or not, adding that it is their prejudiced behaviour.

Read: Govinda Reacts to Fans Not Believing His Claims About Avatar, Says It’s Prejudiced Behaviour

Reportedly, Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan have been roped in for the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Vikram Vedha. The Hindi remake will be titled Vikram Veda. The film will have Aamir essay the antagonist with grey shades, while Saif will be seen in the role of the righteous police officer. In the original film, R. Madhavan played the cop Vikram, while Vijay Sethupathi essayed Vedha.

Read: Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan to Star in Hindi Remake of Tamil Superhit 'Vikram Vedha'

This week big names in both Bollywood and Hollywood collaborated to treat moviegoers. In Hollywood, Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese's released the trailer of The Irishman, their ninth collaboration together. Bollywood saw coming together of Sanjay Dutt and Deva Katta for yet another remake of Telugu film Prasthanam. Covering films, TV and web, here are the major movie highlights of the week, trailer-wise.

Read: Trailers This Week: Sanjay Dutt Builds Political Drama in Prasthanam, The Irishman Traces Journey of Frank Sheeran

Today is Friendship Day and the day saw a number of celebrities enjoying the day with their BFFs. While some played a fun game with their friends, others, met their buddies on a lunch. Also, take a look at Bollywood BFFs who have been giving us major friendship goals over the years.

Read: Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria Join Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani For Friendship Day Lunch, See Pics

Read: On Friendship Day, Alia Bhatt's BFF Answers Actress Has Ranbir Kapoor's Number on Speed Dial

Read: Friendship Day 2019: 5 Bollywood Films That Glorified Friendship

Read: Happy Friendship Day 2019: Bollywood Besties That Give Us Serious Friendship Goals

Check back tomorrow for more updates from Entertainment and Lifestyle.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.