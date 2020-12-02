Prabhas to Unleash His Dark Side in New Pan-India Film Salaar, Makers Release Intense Poster

South star Prabhas seems to be on a roll. The actor already has two films in the making, and a third has just been announced. After Adipurush and Radhe Shyam, Prabhas fans will see him in an underworld action thriller called 'Salaar'.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and directed by Prashanth Neel, the film will see Prabhas unleash his dark side, portraying a violent character. The makers have shared the official poster of the film, presenting Prabhas in an intense avatar, sporting a new hairstyle and posing with a gun.

An Action Saga #SALAAR.THE MOST VIOLENT MEN.. .CALLED ONE MAN... THE MOST VIOLENT!!For the love of cinema, breaking the fence of languages, presenting to you an Indian Film.Dearest welcome to Darling #Prabhas sir.@hombalefilms @VKiragandur pic.twitter.com/PKOfQKkSM6 — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) December 2, 2020

Some days ago the production house had made the official announcement and revealed that this would be a wholesome Indian film catering to audiences pan-India. Hombale Films have earlier produced films like 'Raajakumara' and 'KGF'.

Sharing his excitement about the project, director Prashanth Neel shared, "I'm extremely thrilled to join hands with Vijay Kiragandur and our very talented Prabhas. We were in talks for quite some time about the project and now when it's finally happening, we are all geared up to present one of a kind actioner to our audiences. They are definitely going to see Prabhas in a never seen before avatar, which am confident cinema fans will love. Hombale Films have always backed solid stories and given blockbusters like KGF and Raajakumara, hence this is going to be bigger than anyone has ever seen. I'm really honoured to be directing the film."

In addition to this, Prabhas stated, "I've always wanted to work with Hombale Films and having Prashanth Neel as the director for our film, I don't think there can be a better and more exciting opportunity for me as an actor. This is a very exciting film and my character is extremely violent, so this is something I haven't really done before. It's a Pan-Indian film and I can't wait to be on the sets already."

The film is expected to go on floors next year.